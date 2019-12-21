State Street Corp Reduces Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482,905 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Wipro worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

