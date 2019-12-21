State Street Corp Sells 12,593 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 451.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $47.27 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $822.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

