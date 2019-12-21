State Street Corp Sells 19,814 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Zillow Group worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

