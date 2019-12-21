State Street Corp Sells 202,858 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of K12 worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in K12 in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in K12 by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

