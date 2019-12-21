State Street Corp Sells 21,983 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.68% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $18,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 185,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5,111.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 152,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $585.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHN. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

