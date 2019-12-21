State Street Corp Sells 48,378 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.52% of SurModics worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth $472,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SurModics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SurModics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SurModics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,730.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $725,040. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

SurModics stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.00. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

