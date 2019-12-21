State Street Corp Sells 5,067 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.62% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $734.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.