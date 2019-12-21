State Street Corp Sells 69,469 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of AdvanSix worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdvanSix by 217.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 214.1% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 90,441 shares in the last quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Sansone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,472.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.