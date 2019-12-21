State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.70% of MSG Networks worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter worth about $191,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

