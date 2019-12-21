Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00008604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $5,494.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00550032 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,352,332 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

