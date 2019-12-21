SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $26,071.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

