Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.01% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STML. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $10.49 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STML. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.