Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SBT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

