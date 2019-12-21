Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.