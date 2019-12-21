StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.