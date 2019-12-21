STRAKS Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $10,262.00 and $18.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

