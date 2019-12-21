Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $1.60 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01217095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, DragonEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

