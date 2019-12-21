Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428,268 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,314,000 after buying an additional 589,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,707,000 after buying an additional 575,638 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,142,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

