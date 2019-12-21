Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Achieves $125,394.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $125,394.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,289 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

