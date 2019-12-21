SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $424,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $274,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 356.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in SVMK by 35.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. SVMK has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

