Swarm City 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. Swarm City has a total market cap of $396,273.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

