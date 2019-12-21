Switcheo Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

