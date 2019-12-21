T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.83

News headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected T-Mobile Us’ analysis:

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

TMUS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.