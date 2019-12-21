Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Target stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

