Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

