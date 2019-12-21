Telcoin Achieves Market Cap of $13.64 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $137,389.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.06891666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,439,015,724 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

