TELUS (TSE:T) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.82

Media stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$44.32 and a 1 year high of C$51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.51.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

