Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after buying an additional 892,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 354,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.25. 699,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

