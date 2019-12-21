Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 930,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

