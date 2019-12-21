TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,319,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of TG Therapeutics worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

