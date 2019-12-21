Thar Token Tops One Day Volume of $106.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Thar Token has a total market cap of $54,497.00 and $106.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Thar Token has traded up 107.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048159 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003823 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.