The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $656,725.00

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $656,725.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007597 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,334,385 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.