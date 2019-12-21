THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,684.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $18,684.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,367,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.