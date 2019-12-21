Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:TMG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.29. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

