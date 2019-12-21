Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 1% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Thore Cash has a market cap of $30,596.00 and $23,517.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008556 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.