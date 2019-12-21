Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $482,143.00 and $12,031.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

