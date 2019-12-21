TigerCash Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $147,594.00 and $14.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.02664753 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

