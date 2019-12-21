TokenClub (TCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $163,854.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $163,854.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

