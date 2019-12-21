TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $21,967.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057962 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087442 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.48 or 0.99921146 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,734,588 coins and its circulating supply is 16,545,043 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.