TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $22,935.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,880,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

