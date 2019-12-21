Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

