Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $312.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $333.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.