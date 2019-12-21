Traid Hits Market Cap of $1,584.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market capitalization of $1,584.00 and $1.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traid has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 45,022,360 coins and its circulating supply is 22,082,360 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.