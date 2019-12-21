TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $591.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $311.46 and a fifty-two week high of $594.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $560.42 and a 200 day moving average of $520.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

