TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $41,853.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,192,355 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

