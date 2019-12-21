Tratin (TRAT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and $20.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Tratin has traded 76.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

