Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,043 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Trinity Place worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Trinity Place by 495.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60,292 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Place in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 60.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHS opened at $2.91 on Friday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

