TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $174.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $93,321.00 and $174.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003995 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.02643988 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.