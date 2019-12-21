TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $706,402.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 61,305,328,575 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

