Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.